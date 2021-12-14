CES SPECIAL LIVE IOT EVENT & NETWORKING LUNCH 6th January 2022:

LIVE DIRECTOR’S IOT MASTERCLASS, IKOTEK LAUNCH & IOT NETWORKING LUNCH

Join the Quectel North America Region Directors for a very special event and networking lunch at CES 2022.

Quectel are delighted to be bringing their highly successful IoT Masterclass Technical Event Series to CES 2022. In a first for Masterclass, this LIVE IoT event will be hosted by a unique line up of Quectel’s highly skilled Directors, and will cover key technical areas of GNSS, Antennas and Certification Services.

Featuring a LIVE Q&A session, this is your opportunity to meet the Quectel North America Directors and discover how taking advantage of Quectel’s modules, antennas and certification services can simplify your IoT project and speed time to market.

A highlight of the agenda will be the launch of Ikotek – a brand new, US based global ODM and EMS services company serving the broader IoT market. Meet Joe Peterson, Ikotek CEO and his team of Directors and learn how our powerful network of partners can deliver huge advantages to our customers.

Agenda Overview

Highlights of each presentation will include:

Automotive GNSS

Precision RTK+DR for advanced ADAS

ASIL Certified GNSS Modules

Multifrequency L1/L5 Modules

Antennas

‘Antennas are the backbone of any wireless solution’

Importance of antenna design

OTA certification requirements

Test and support services

Importance of the antenna with the module as the RF front end, and how this helps achieve network approval

Certification Services

Quectel’s new certification pre-scan service that can cover all regulatory certifications around the world, with full testing capabilities

Our highly cost effective and reliable test services that help our customers who have concerns with their designs

Our debugging service which enable us to work together with customers until the issue is fixed and the product is passed for certification

Launch of IKOTEK

Launch of a new US based entity and brand, ODM and EMS services for all IoT segments, an extension of in-house engineering services offering a full solution from design to manufacture. Discover how Ikotek can bring your project to life.

Networking Lunch

A unique opportunity to meet the Directors of Quectel North America and Ikotek and network with your peers at our IoT Networking Lunch.